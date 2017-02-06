× 2 killed, 2 injured in crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed and two more injured in a crash in Randolph County Sunday afternoon.

Christopher Spinks, of Seagrove, was traveling south on Highway 22/42 when he rear-ended a Chevy Silverado, causing the truck to go off the road and overturn. Spinks’ car then went into the other lane and hit another vehicle head-on. Spinks and the driver of the other vehicle, Walter Tucker, were killed.

Tucker’s wife, who was in the car at the time of the wreck, was taken to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.