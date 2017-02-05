UNC-Notre Dame likely to be Greensboro’s last major basketball game for a while

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The UNC vs. Notre Dame match-up that took place Sunday is likely the last major basketball game that will be in Greensboro for a while.

With the ACC tournament out of state this year and the NCAA moving its games because of House Bill 2, many people from Greensboro who saw the Tar Heels dominate the Fighting Irish said they were happy the coliseum could at least host this game.

“For me as a Carolina fan, this is a really big game,” Robert Haynes said. “Short of playing Duke, I can't think of a bigger game.”

More than 17,000 fans made to out to the game despite the postponement and more than 50 mile move. A water crisis in the Chapel Hill area caused the location of the game to change to the Greensboro Coliseum.

“At first we were hesitant,” Jonathan Mebane said. “We live in Raleigh ‘should we go to Greensboro?’ and then we're like ‘OK let's go to the game.’”

Fans from Greensboro lucked out. Caleb Wade and his friends got their tickets this morning.

“I've been to NCAA tournament games,” Wade said. “Anytime the ACC is here I always try to come out, anytime the Tar Heels are playing.”

Wade won’t be going to those games anytime soon; the ACC tournament is out of state this year.

“I'm not going,” Lewis Pully said. “Brooklyn's a little too far in a little too expensive.”

HB2 caused the NCAA to ditch North Carolina.

“I'm extremely upset, I think it's a great loss to North Carolina we are definitely missing a big part of our history,” Deborah Barket said.

“I'm very disappointed in that because I know I would be attending those games,” Wade said.

Many people we spoke with are hoping the games come back.

“I hope the government will get their act together with this law so we can all have the games back around,” Wade said.