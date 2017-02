× Three people displaced after apartment fire in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Three people were displaced after an apartment fire in High Point early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the incident shortly before 4 a.m. at 212 Maple Pl. No injuries were reported.

One person inside the apartment where the fire started and two people in an apartment above were displaced.

There is no current word on what started the fire. The investigation is ongoing.