North Carolina dog gives life to save his owner from fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A pet dog is being called a hero after giving his life to save his owner from an apartment fire.

WNCT reported that a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Riddick alerted his owner to the fire at about 1 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in Greenville.

Riddick reportedly sensed the fire and started barking and jumping around and was able to get his owner out to safety.

But the dog got scared and went back into the apartment and never made it out.

“He was her best friend they were inseparable. And he did what he was supposed to do. He warned her and took care of her,” said Marc Martinez, the victim’s father.

Firefighters were able to retrieve Riddick’s remains and the family plans to hold a proper burial for him.

The fire has been ruled accidental. Four people were taken to the hospital and nearly 20 were displaced.