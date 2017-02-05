× Man accused of shooting, injuring woman inside Burlington apartment

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring a woman inside an apartment while two children were present.

Victor Foust, 22, faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 10:40 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 600 block of Center Avenue.

Arriving officers found the victim inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to her torso, Burlington police said in a press release. She was flown to a hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Saturday night.

Police said the shooting was domestic-related and happened after the suspect and victim were arguing inside the apartment.

Two children, ages 4 and 6, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Foust was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Anyone with any information on this case can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method.