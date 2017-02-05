Local single mother gets dream home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A single mom with a full-time job unlocked the door to her dream home Sunday.

Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County and local religious groups helped Alice Everett become the first person in her family to own a house.

Ten-year-old Mahagony Degraffinreaidt got her first look at her new room in her family's brand new home. The walls are blank now, but she already has plans to decorate.

“Pictures, some flowers, some of my toys," she said.

Mahagony's mom Alice earned this home for her three kids.

“It’s awesome to be able to give to your children the things you didn’t have," Everett said.

The 34-year-old recently graduated from college and works full time. She volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for hundreds of hours to qualify for the home.

“It was awesome to learn how to put down flooring and build a deck, things that I would never, as a woman, think I would be able to do," Everett said.

She also took classes on owning a home and helped build it herself.

“When you put in the work for yourself, it makes you appreciative of what you have," Everett said. "It wasn’t given to you. You had to labor.”

The Everett family's house is one of about 40 Habitat for Humanity homes in the neighborhood, but it's the only one built by this group of volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity partnered with 12 Christian, Jewish and Muslim congregations for a "United Build."

“A collaboration of churches come together that are multi-racial and multi-faith," said Pam Anglin, with Habitat for Humanity.

“I am so strong willed in the Lord that I know what he’s done for me," Everett said. "So for the Unity Build to be the sponsor of my home, I don’t think, I don’t take that as happenstance. I know it was God that did it for me.”

They joined in prayer and song to dedicate the Everett family's first home.

“A lot of laughs, a lot of learning, and lot of really emotional moments coming together for this family," Anglin said.

The Everett family will move in later this month. Habitat for Humanity gives interest-free mortgages to its home owners, making the homes more affordable for each family.