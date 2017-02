× Donald Trump predicts that the Patriots will win the Super Bowl by 8 points

President Donald Trump made his Super Bowl prediction during a Fox News interview with Bill O’Reilly that aired Sunday afternoon.

The president predicted that the New England Patriots will beat the Atlanta Falcons by eight points, but acknowledged that both teams are great.

Super Bowl LI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. tonight on Fox from NRG Stadium in Houston.