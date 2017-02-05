× 17-year-old accused of robbing 60-year-old woman at Winston-Salem ATM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A 17-year-old man is accused of robbing a 60-year-old woman at an ATM in Winston-Salem.

Dionysus Demarcus Thomas faces various charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and receiving, possessing and concealing stolen goods.

Officers were called to the Wells Fargo ATM at 701 North Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday in reference to the incident.

The suspect is accused of pointing a handgun at the victim and demanded cash while she was at the ATM.

The suspect took the money and then went to a nearby parking lot where officers tried to approach him, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Thomas was arrested and charged after a brief foot chase with police. He was jailed under a $110,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.