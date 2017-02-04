× Winston-Salem man injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Winston-Salem man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Greensboro early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to 3606 Hewitt St. at 5:50 a.m. in reference to the incident, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police found 19-year-old Fred Morrison suffering from multiple, non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Greensboro police have not released any information about a possible suspect or the details surrounding the crime.