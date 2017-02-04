NC dad gets big surprise when Air Force son returns home for his birthday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A man serving in the Air Force surprised his father at a North Carolina restaurant and the emotional moment was caught on video.

Angela Donahue told FOX8 that she and her son, Jessie, had been planning the surprise for months.

Donahue and Brad Bennett, Jessie’s parents, went to O’Charley’s restaurant in Asheville on Friday to celebrate Bennett’s birthday.

While at the restaurant, Jessie called his family on a video chat to wish his father a happy birthday. He also asked his mother to give Bennett a card.

The end of the card read, “p.s. turn around.” When the father turned around, he was shocked to find his son, currently serving in the Air Force.

“It was perfect,” Donahue told FOX8. “The whole restaurant started clapping. Both Brad and Jessie were crying with joy.”