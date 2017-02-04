× Mary’s Antiques in downtown Greensboro to close in May

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mary Wells started collecting unique items when she was a student at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Farmers would hold cattle sales some afternoons near campus, and in addition to the livestock, they’d sell other goods from the back of their trucks, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Wells recalled recently buying a piece of pottery at one of those sales that she says is the prize of her varied home collection. That was the beginning of her more than 40-year career buying and selling antiques.

Wells’ dealing will soon come to an end. Mary’s Antiques, a downtown staple, will close May 31. But it’ll take months to get rid of all the merchandise she’s collected over the years, so she started her going-out-of-business sale Wednesday.

“I am ready to make deals with anybody,” Wells said.

If you’re a lover of things quirky and quaint, Wells is likely to have it in her store at 607 S. South Elm St: a doctor’s examination table dating back to the 1800s, complete with stirrups inside the drawers; metal beds from France; a theater ticket booth; physician’s charts; postcards; figurines; and a table full of buttons for $1 each.

Read full story: The Greensboro News & Record