Man shot, injured at strip club in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured at the Club Cabaret strip club in Greensboro.

Officers responded to the business at 2507 W. Gate City Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

No victims were found on scene, but a gunshot victim was later dropped off at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been shot at Club Cabaret.

Information about the suspect, the name of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.