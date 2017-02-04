× Man robs Winston-Salem business with axe, threatens to ‘bash clerk’s brains out’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a business in Winston-Salem with an axe.

Officers responded to the incident at Boulas 2 Akron Mart at 3890 N. Glenn Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

A clerk told police that the suspect entered the store with an axe and demanded money or he would “bash his brains out.”

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been described as a black male, 19-21 years old, about 5’9” to 6” tall and wearing a dark mask, blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Police said he was carrying a black duffel bag and had a red axe.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.