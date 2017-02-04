× Locally-owned bagel shop to open in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A locally-owned bagel shop is coming to the Cardinal Crossing shopping center in Greensboro.

“Mr. Bagel and More” has plans to open at 5705 Inman Road by mid-March in a building that was previously a Taco Bell.

“All of my family came to Greensboro 13 years ago and are very happy to be here,” owner Steven Maschi told FOX8.“‘Mr. Bagel and More’ is a unique concept I thought of to solve some needs in our area.”

Maschi said the business will have about 20 different bagel varieties, “Bagelwhiches”, fries, salads and soup.

He also said there will also be a cafe with numerous coffee flavors that also carries cakes and pastries.