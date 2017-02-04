Greensboro Coliseum prepares for upcoming UNC-Notre Dame game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Up to 22,000 people could be at the Greensboro Coliseum Sunday for the UNC vs. Notre Dame basketball game.

On Friday, a major water crisis in the Chapel Hill area caused the game to be moved. The Greensboro Coliseum is prepping to house the match-up.

“We always strive to do the right thing and here we had an entire university and entire community that has a major tragedy, this is an opportunity for us to reach out and say ‘hey, come here, play your game we know it's important for the community and we know it's important to Tar Heel fans,’” said Scott Johnson, the deputy director at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The coliseum has less than 48 hours to prepare for up to 22,000 fans.

“Supervisors in each department had to work late last night,” Johnson said. “They were shuffling their staffs, preparing everything from parking, to housekeeping, to ticket admissions, security procedures, concessions workers and all that.”

Five-hundred staff members will be brought in for the game and Saturday night a crew of about 60 people will transform the stage from a concert into a basketball court.

“It takes a small village to prepare for major events,” Johnson said.

Johnson says it’s worth it. He says the Greensboro Coliseum did not have basketball tournaments this year because of House Bill 2 and tomorrow’s game is an opportunity to have two teams back here on the court again.

“Couldn't ask for a better opportunity to let tournament town shine again for our community,” Johnson said.

There are a limited number of tickets available for Sunday’s game. Game tip-off is at 1 p.m.