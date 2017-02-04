Burlington police surprise young girl with bike for her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. – It was a very special birthday for one 4-year-old girl in Burlington.

Two Burlington police officers surprised Shilo Stewart with a bicycle and a helmet for her birthday on Saturday afternoon.

Shilo invited the entire Burlington Police Department to her party because her family said she loves the police.

Officers wanted to treat her with something special, so they brought her a new bicycle.

The officers also let her sit behind the wheel of a patrol vehicle and pretend to drive.

Shilo’s family said she loved the gift and the surprise visit from the police. It was her fourth birthday.