Atlanta Falcons cheerleader from Randolph County excited for the Super Bowl

HOUSTON – A 23-year-old woman from Trinity is currently in Houston for Super Bowl LI as an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader.

Katy Ezzell graduated from East Carolina University in 2015 and became a Falcons cheerleader after auditioning in college.

Ezzell arrived in Houston on Friday and said it has been non-stop “appearances, welcoming parties and promos.” Her family is also there to share the experience.

“The energy is awesome, Houston is electric,” she told FOX8. “I’m so blessed to be a part of this experience and I still can’t believe I’m here!”

When she’s not cheering, Ezzell lives in Atlanta and works for a law firm. She said she’ll be auditioning for her third season as a cheerleader this coming April.

Ezzell said she has been dancing for more than 15 years. She danced on the East Carolina dance team for all four years of college and graduated from Wheatmore High School.

As far as Super Bowl predictions, Ezzell said she believes it’s the Falcons’ year.

“I 100% think we’re heading back to Atlanta with the Lombardi trophy!” she said. “The brotherhood bond is unbreakable and no matter the outcome, this is the experience of a lifetime and I’m so proud of our entire organization.”