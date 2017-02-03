Woman puts baby in her pants while she makes a sandwich: ‘Creativity at its finest’

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl tasked with babysitting her two-month-old cousin found a “creative” way to make a quick snack and keep the girl in her sight.

Claudia Sorhaindo had to leave her house for a couple minutes and asked her niece J’Ann Sorhaindo to watch her daughter, Ava Pemberton. That’s when J’Ann found an interesting way to multitask.

“So I had to run out the house for a quick min, so I asked my niece to babysit Baby Ava. A few min later I received a text saying that J’Ann wanted to make a sandwich but didn’t want to let baby Ava out of her sight, Claudia wrote on Facebook. “Lord send help this was her solution. Like really. Creativity at its finest.”

More than anything, Claudia was just happy to know J’Ann took the task seriously.

“J’Ann knows how protective I am with Ava,” Claudia told TODAY. “Some might say I’m a little paranoid. I’m always checking to see if she’s breathing, so J’Ann showed me she is making sure she is keeping her eyes on Ava.”

The post has more than 314,000 shares and 284,000 likes.