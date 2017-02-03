× Winston-Salem police searching for missing man; Silver Alert issued

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday, according to a news release.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons for 25-year-old Maurice Allen Harris Jr.

Harris was last seen at a group home at 1005 N. Cameron Ave. at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. He was reported missing to Winston-Salem police at 2 p.m. Friday.

Harris was last seen carrying a black, blue and yellow backpack, and wearing a black long sleeve T-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a gray baseball hat. Harris is believed to be traveling on foot.

According to Winston-Salem police, Harris suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on where Harris is can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.