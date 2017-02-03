× Simple snack, drink recipes for your Super Bowl party

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’re ready for some football and Super Bowl snacks. Chef Jay Pierce and bartender Mark Weddle from The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro provided several great recipes to try that will score points at your party.

Sausage dip

Ingredients:

1 hot pork sausage

.5 pack of softened cream cheese

.5 hoop of cheese

1 can of green chilies

.5 cup of diced tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon of granulated onion

1 teaspoon of granulated garlic

Method:

Render sausage until fully cooked

Remove from heat

Stir in cream and hoop cheese

When melted, add remaining ingredients and continue stirring until well-mixed

Carrot dip

Ingredients:

2 peeled and chopped carrots

6 cloves of peeled garlic

1 cup of olive oil blend

2 tablespoons of tahini

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 teaspoons of Valentina hot sauce

2 teaspoons of toasted, ground caraway

Method:

Preheat oven to 425

Toss carrots and garlic with 2 tablespoons of oil, salt and pepper

Spread in an even layer and roast for about 30 minutes until tender and browned

Remove from oven and allow to cool

Purée carrots with remaining ingredients in a food processor

Not Pimento Cheese

Ingredients:

10 pieces of white, Grafton cheddar cheese

8 cups of chopped green chilies

8 cups of mayonnaise

1/2 cup of cider vinegar

Method:

Cook all ingredients

Mix by hand but do not cover mix

Drinks for your Super Bowl party

Winter Sparkling Sangria:

1 bottle of red wine

1 cup pf orange juice

2 cups of cranberry juice

2/3 cup of allspice syrup

1 sliced orange

1 sliced lime

2 cored and diced apples

Method:

Combine all in a large cambro and let it sit overnight in the cooler

Cocktail:

4 oz/12 oz of sangria

.75 oz/2 oz of brandy

Top with ginger ale

Method:

Fill a wine 2/3 glass with ice and add one spoonful of diced apples and one spoonful of frozen cranberries

Fill halfway with sangria, add brandy and top with ginger ale

Finish with an orange twist

Atlanta Dirty Bird:

1 oz of moonshine

.5 oz of peach schnapps

3 oz of Cranberry juice

.5 oz of Jagermeister float

Method:

Build over ice in a collins glass and flip

Garnish with a peach slice before floating the Jager

Boston Cream Pie:

.75 oz of vanilla vodka

.75 oz of Irish Cream liqueur

.75 oz of chocolate liqueur

1 oz of cream

Method:

Combine ingredients with ice and shake vigorously

Strain into a chocolate laced martini glass and garnish with shaved chocolate

Learn more about the Traveled Farmer here.