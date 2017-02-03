Simple snack, drink recipes for your Super Bowl party
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’re ready for some football and Super Bowl snacks. Chef Jay Pierce and bartender Mark Weddle from The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro provided several great recipes to try that will score points at your party.
Sausage dip
Ingredients:
- 1 hot pork sausage
- .5 pack of softened cream cheese
- .5 hoop of cheese
- 1 can of green chilies
- .5 cup of diced tomatoes
- 1/2 teaspoon of granulated onion
- 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic
Method:
- Render sausage until fully cooked
- Remove from heat
- Stir in cream and hoop cheese
- When melted, add remaining ingredients and continue stirring until well-mixed
Carrot dip
Ingredients:
- 2 peeled and chopped carrots
- 6 cloves of peeled garlic
- 1 cup of olive oil blend
- 2 tablespoons of tahini
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons of Valentina hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons of toasted, ground caraway
Method:
- Preheat oven to 425
- Toss carrots and garlic with 2 tablespoons of oil, salt and pepper
- Spread in an even layer and roast for about 30 minutes until tender and browned
- Remove from oven and allow to cool
- Purée carrots with remaining ingredients in a food processor
Not Pimento Cheese
Ingredients:
- 10 pieces of white, Grafton cheddar cheese
- 8 cups of chopped green chilies
- 8 cups of mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup of cider vinegar
Method:
- Cook all ingredients
- Mix by hand but do not cover mix
Drinks for your Super Bowl party
Winter Sparkling Sangria:
- 1 bottle of red wine
- 1 cup pf orange juice
- 2 cups of cranberry juice
- 2/3 cup of allspice syrup
- 1 sliced orange
- 1 sliced lime
- 2 cored and diced apples
Method:
- Combine all in a large cambro and let it sit overnight in the cooler
Cocktail:
- 4 oz/12 oz of sangria
- .75 oz/2 oz of brandy
- Top with ginger ale
Method:
- Fill a wine 2/3 glass with ice and add one spoonful of diced apples and one spoonful of frozen cranberries
- Fill halfway with sangria, add brandy and top with ginger ale
- Finish with an orange twist
Atlanta Dirty Bird:
- 1 oz of moonshine
- .5 oz of peach schnapps
- 3 oz of Cranberry juice
- .5 oz of Jagermeister float
Method:
- Build over ice in a collins glass and flip
- Garnish with a peach slice before floating the Jager
Boston Cream Pie:
- .75 oz of vanilla vodka
- .75 oz of Irish Cream liqueur
- .75 oz of chocolate liqueur
- 1 oz of cream
Method:
- Combine ingredients with ice and shake vigorously
- Strain into a chocolate laced martini glass and garnish with shaved chocolate
