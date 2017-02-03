× Rockingham County murder suspect arrested in Reidsville

STONEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities have apprehended a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Rockingham County.

Richard Dennis Jumper, 27, of Eden, is accused of murdering 24-year-old David “Wayne” Bullins, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Jumper was taken into custody after being found in a home on Robinson Circle in Reidsville, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Details on charges and bond information have not been released.

Deputies were called to the victim’s home at 3013 Anglin Mill Road in Stoneville at about 11:48 p.m. Sunday in reference to the fatal shooting.

Arriving deputies found the victim lying in the front doorway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Bullins was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.