Police identify man hit, killed by truck in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck in Lexington on Friday morning, according to Lexington police.

Timothy Sullivan, age 53, of Lexington, died from serious injuries after being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center following the incident.

Police responded to the collision at the corner of South Main Street and West Ninth Avenue shortly before 7 a.m.

The victim was trying to cross South Main Street when a 2015 Ford F-150 truck hit him, according to police.

The driver of the truck was not injured. There is no word on any possible charges against the driver.

Lexington Fire Department, Davidson County Emergency Services and Davidson County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.