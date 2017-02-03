× Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by truck in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a truck in Lexington Friday morning, according to The Dispatch.

The pedestrian was hit at the corner of South Main Street and West Ninth Avenue, police say. The truck was traveling south on South Main Street when the collision happened.

The person was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.