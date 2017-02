Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- The right lane of Interstate 40 eastbound in Clemmons is closed after a tanker carrying non-dairy creamer overturned and spilled all over the road.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Harper Road, according to Forsyth County Emergency Services.

No injuries have been reported and the scene is expected to be clear around noon.

The investigation is ongoing.