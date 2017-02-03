× Michael Bublé says his son’s cancer treatment is ‘progressing well’

Singer Michael Buble’s 3-year-old son who was diagnosed with cancer in November is “progressing well,” he and his wife wrote on Facebook Friday morning.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato wrote on Facebook. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.”