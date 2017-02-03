× Homeless man badly beaten by group of teens while sleeping under bridge in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three teens were arrested in connection with the brutal beating of a 59-year-old homeless man who was sleeping under a bridge last month.

On Jan. 16, Arthur William Bloxham Jr. was sleeping under a bridge near the 1400 block of Glade Street when he was awoken around 4 a.m. by several teens who were beating him, according to a press release.

Tremayne Jaquan Butler, 18, Treshawn Jaquez Plater, 17, and Decorus Lavon Roundtree, 16, were all arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Additional juvenile suspects have also been identified, police say.

The victim is still listed in the intensive care unit at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.