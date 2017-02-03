Funding concerns for Davidson County Transportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Michael Leming rides the bus every afternoon to get to work.

He lives about two to three miles away from his job and doesn't have a car.

“It's not right around the corner,” Leming said. “It's a pretty good distance."

"You got to do what you got to do to get to where you got to get to,” he said.

Leming is one of about 180 people that ride the Lexington route every day.

"It's a real good blessing to have around here," he said.

A "blessing" Davidson County transportation manager Richard Jones is trying to keep funded.

The Congestion Mitigation Air Quality federal grant money which operates the bus route is running out.

"Until you get that letter, a little bit of pins and needles I guess," Jones said.

The three-year $180,000 CMAQ grant which funds the route expires in June.

Officials plan to reapply for the grant for one year for $100,000.

"You never know for sure until you get the letter,” Jones said.

Jones says county transportation officials will do whatever it takes to keep the buses going.

That includes applying for other grants or being funded by local government if their application is denied.

"We'll have to look at different sources for funding either through the Davidson County government, through the City of Lexington," Jones said.

Davidson County Transportation will present their application for a new grant to county commissioners on Feb. 14.