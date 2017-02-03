Dog from local animal shelter featured in ‘Puppy Bowl’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. – One of the stars of this year’s “Puppy Bowl” came from the animal shelter is Caswell County.

"Everyone stopped to take pictures of this guy," said Bob Myers of New Jersey, who adopted Homer, a shepherd mix, from Bonnie's Animal Rescue. “He is a beautiful dog, a beautiful puppy."

The rescue group pulled Homer last fall from the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County, the local animal shelter.

"We've had three puppies in the Puppy Bowl from this shelter," said Susan Pendergrass with the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County.

Pendergrass hopes the national attention from the Puppy Bowl will help the small shelter where money is tight and donations of supplies, food and sturdy dog toys are needed daily.

"We work really hard to try and save animals and to have this happen, it might just help a little bit more,” Pendergrass said.

The shelter is in a county that doesn't have a leash law, which allows animals to roam free and contribute to the overpopulation of unwanted animals that end up at the shelter.

"We are rural, they are out in the country and they breed out of control," Pendergrass said.

Rescue groups like Bonnie's Animal Rescue have helped by pulling the animals and transporting them up north where tougher laws prevent overpopulation of pets and lead to people like Myers looking for their furry friends.

The puppy bowl has already been taped, so how did Homer do?

“He was more interested in other puppies than the toys," said Myers.

The puppy bowl airs Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday on Animal Planet.

Donations Needed at the Caswell County Shelter at 836 County Home Road in Yanceyville (336) 694-4921:

Adult Dog & Puppy Food

Adult Cat & Kitten Food

Cleaning Supplies including bleach, disinfectant, paper towels and detergent

Bedding

Treats

Sturdy Pet Toys