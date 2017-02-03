Community rallies in support of Muslims in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – They stood in solidarity, from all walks of life, different religions and races, to get a simple message across: “We are all America.”

The crowd that gathered outside the Islamic Center of Greensboro was rallying in support of the Muslim community, a community that is hoping not to be locked out of the American dream.

Doha Altaki spoke to the crowd. She’s a Syrian refugee and has only been in The United States for six months, settling in Greensboro with other Syrian refugees.

She has family members still trying to get out of Syria, something unlikely with President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“I think it’s not fair,” Altaki says of Trump’s order.

People attending the rally spoke in support of families like Doha’s.

“Even though I do believe we need to take the appropriate measures to curtail the drug trafficking and the human trafficking and keep our country secure for all, this cannot be at the expense of those who build our great nation,” said one speaker who identified as a member of the Catholic faith.

Brima Lamin is a refugee from Liberia who came to the U.S. 24 years ago. He’s now a proud American citizen, something he says many around the world aspire to.

“A lot of countries around the world look up to the United States to do what is right and it is a place where we feel we can be safe, we can be ourselves,” said Brima.

Former Guilford County Commissioner Margaret Arbuckle also spoke at the rally. She got choked up while reminding the crowd of the one thing that binds them all.

“We are all children of God. We must stand together, we must be, continue to be a community of love and acceptance,” said Arbuckle.