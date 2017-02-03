× 100 grams of meth discovered in 70-year-old NC woman’s home

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A 70-year-old North Carolina woman is behind bars, accused of trafficking meth out of her home, WSOC reports.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested Doris Jean Ingram on Thursday after a search of her house in Newton led to the discovery of a “trafficking amount” of methamphetamine.

Information obtained during the investigation, which spanned over several months, led to deputies obtaining and executing a search warrant at the home, according to authorities.

During the search, they found more than 100 grams of meth – nearly four times the trafficking threshold.

Ingram was charged with one count of trafficking, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver, and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance.

She was taken to the Catawba County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 secured bond.