× Woman stabs man who allegedly tried to rape her, escapes attack

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A violent attack in Florida led to a woman stabbing a man who was allegedly trying to rape her, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Robert Pascual, 22, is charged with attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment and burglary of an occupied conveyance with battery.

The incident happened early Thursday in the Four Corners area of Lake County, the newspaper reports.

The woman told deputies she had just arrived back to her apartment complex from a dinner after midnight and was sitting in her car gathering her things when a man opened her driver’s side door.

She said the man pulled her out of the car by her hair, struck her head on the ground and forced her pants and underwear off.

The woman said she told her attacker she did not want to have sex with him, then told him, “OK, but not out here. Please, I do not want anyone to see me.”

When the two got into the woman’s car, she grabbed a knife she kept in the vehicle and stabbed the man, managed to lock him out of the car, drove away and called 911.

Deputies followed a trail of blood to a stairwell and found the man, identified as Pascual.

He was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition and will be transferred from the hospital to the Lake County Jail.

The woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening and she declined medical treatment at the scene, the Sentinel reports. She gave her clothes to police as evidence and went to an emergency room on her own.