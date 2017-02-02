× Winston-Salem minors accused of breaking into home, stealing firearms

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Two teenagers and a juvenile were apprehended in connection to breaking and entering a Forsyth County home and stealing firearms.

Drel Elijah Timmons, 17, and Jacolby Zakail Davis, 16, face charges of felonious breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Hastings Hill Lane shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday after police said a witness saw multiple people breaking into a home there.

Responding officers found several firearms in a nearby wooded area, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

A search for the suspect was conducted using a police canine and East Forsyth High School was temporarily placed on lock down as a precaution.

During the search, somebody called authorities reporting a juvenile trying to cross U.S. Highway 421 on foot.

Officers responded to that incident and apprehended the juvenile. Police said there was evidence of the juvenile’s involvement in the crime.

Officers also found the other two teenage suspects on foot in the vicinity. Both were arrested and charged. A bond amount and a court date had yet to be determined.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.