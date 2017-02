Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A major bust here in the Piedmont and it could lead to more arrests up and down the East Coast. How police say the people they arrested were making counterfeit credit cards.

Plus, Davidson County Schools is the latest victim of a phishing scam. How it got tricked and what you can do to protect yourself.

And, digital depression is on the rise. What you can do to beat the internet blues.

We'll see you at 5:00.