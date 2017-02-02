String of business break-ins in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Dr. Ed Martin's dental office on Phillips Avenue is one of 16 businesses targeted in a string of recent break-ins, police say.

"They came in and out through the window,” Martin said.

He found the front window to his office shattered early Wednesday morning.

"They threw a rock about this big through the window," Martin said, using his hands to gesture.

Luckily, Martin says nothing was stolen.

"I guess I was one of the lucky ones," he said.

The same morning, police say two other businesses off Phillips Avenue were broken into the same way.

“The suspect was gaining entry into the business, bypassing computers, flat-screen televisions, medicine,” said Lt. Chris Weisner with High Point Police. “Going straight for money bags or loose change."

Weisner says 16 businesses have been hit since mid-January.

"We do have video of the suspect at a second location,” Weisner said. “It's definitely the same suspect and it was a week apart."

Police say the suspect got away with less than $3,000 from the businesses.

Most of the businesses were insurance companies or medical offices.

"Chiropractors, pediatrics, several dentists," Weisner said.

Although it's hard to see the suspect in the surveillance video, police say it's easy to see the suspect's car -- a black Chrysler 200 with damage on the back passenger side.

"We want to get that out to the public and hope somebody may recognize that car," Weisner said.