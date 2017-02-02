× Rockingham County deputies looking for wanted murder suspect

STONEVILLE, N.C. — Deputies in Rockingham County are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing another man.

Richard Dennis Jumper, 27, of Eden, is accused of murdering 24-year-old David “Wayne” Bullins, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies were called to the victim’s home at 3013 Anglin Mill Road in Stoneville at about 11:48 p.m. Sunday in reference to the fatal shooting.

Arriving deputies found the victim lying in the front doorway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Bullins was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Jumper goes by the nickname “RJ” and is believed to be trying to elude law enforcement. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect can call 911 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.