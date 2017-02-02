Program gives Asheboro High School students another shot at breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it's not always the most convenient. That’s why a program at Asheboro High School is giving students a second chance at it.

At 10 a.m. each day, hundreds of students make a quick dash down the halls. Taking a 10-minute break to grab a bagged meal.

“We got fruit in it. We got milk, orange juice. They throw in honey buns and pop-tarts and donuts. They try to mix it around you know,” said Dayshawn Vaneaton, junior at Asheboro High School.

It’s been a few years since the program, "Second Chance Breakfast," began.

“Students were really struggling to make it through the morning hours,” said Asheboro High School Principal Brian Saunders.

Teachers at the school realized that in order to keep students alert and learning, they needed a pick-me-up. It is also an opportunity for students who may not have the chance to eat breakfast at home.

“The breakfast actually helps because I sleep late. So you know, first period I’m a little drowsy. Then once I get that breakfast it wakes me up,” Vaneaton said.

“We have other students that prefer second chance over the first breakfast of the morning that we offer. Just because their bodies are not ready to eat yet,” explained Saunders.

There is a similar program in place at the district's elementary schools. They are now working to offer the program in the middle schools.

Federal money helps pay for the program and because of it, school officials say it has achieved a graduation rate over 90 percent.