Piedmont teacher who had heart attack urging other women to know warning signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Frann Paige says ignoring the symptoms was a big mistake.

“It was very scary. I was 55 years old. Who expects a 55-year-old woman to have a heart attack,” she said.

June 19, 2015, was the last day of school for the Clemmons Elementary School art specialist.

When she went home that evening she didn’t feel well.

The next day she experienced dizziness, but brushed it off.

Days went by and she started experiencing heartburn.

“My husband kept saying the whole weekend, ‘Let’s go to the doctor, let’s go to the hospital.’ I said ‘No, no, no. It’s the flu. It’s a cold. It’s something the children at school gave me,’” she said.

Finally she agreed to go to the doctor, but after a nurse started taking her vitals, she was rushed to the hospital.

“The last thing I remember at that point was being wheeled into an emergency room and three and a half weeks later, I woke up out of a coma,” she said.

Paige was in an induced coma.

Her family later told her that her heart stopped 20 times.

She spent two months in the hospital and had a long road to recovery.

She had to learn how to walk and talk again.

Paige was out of school for six months.

Paige is now sharing her story as a 2017 Forsyth Go Red Woman.

She hopes her story will help women recognize the importance of understanding that heart attack symptoms for women are different compared to men.

She also says, if something seems off, act immediately.

“I should have gone to the emergency room, maybe I wouldn’t have had as many problems,” she said.

Paige has changed her eating habits, exercises regularly and is committed to an overall healthy lifestyle.

Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day in support of women’s heart health.

You can find the full list of heart attack symptoms in women through the American Heart Association.