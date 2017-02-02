Peepholes drilled into bathrooms stalls at North Carolina rest area
BENSON, N.C. — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after peepholes were discovered in rest area bathrooms along I-40 near Benson.
WTVD reported that at least six holes were found in bathroom stalls in both the eastbound and westbound restrooms.
Some of the holes were as large as a half inch in diameter. The holes were only in the men’s bathrooms and not in the women’s restrooms.
A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation said repairs were made to the stalls as quickly as possible. Damage from the incidents was estimated at $4,800.
35.382107 -78.548621