Peepholes drilled into bathrooms stalls at North Carolina rest area

BENSON, N.C. — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after peepholes were discovered in rest area bathrooms along I-40 near Benson.

WTVD reported that at least six holes were found in bathroom stalls in both the eastbound and westbound restrooms.

Some of the holes were as large as a half inch in diameter. The holes were only in the men’s bathrooms and not in the women’s restrooms.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation said repairs were made to the stalls as quickly as possible. Damage from the incidents was estimated at $4,800.