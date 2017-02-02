× Man accused of leading Winston-Salem police on car chase with 3-year-old child in car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing someone and then leading police on a car chase with his 3-year-old son in the vehicle.

Eddie D. Fields Jr., 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize/injure occupant, assault on a female, assault in the presence of a minor, communicating threats, felony fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, child abuse and a child restraint violation, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Foxcroft Drive at 11:36 a.m. Thursday on a report of a stabbing.

While officers were on the way, it was reported that the suspect left the scene in a gold-colored vehicle.

Officers saw the vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, the release said. The driver refused to stop, increased speed and led police on a chase.

The chase ended on U.S. 421 South at Old Vineyard Road.

Fields was taken into custody and his 3-year-old son was located in the vehicle, the release said.

The stabbing victim, a 32-year-old male, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries. Winston-Salem police did not clarify in their incident description why Fields was charged with assault on a female.

No injuries occurred during the chase.

No information has been released on Fields’ bond.