CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jimmy Buffett will play one show in South Carolina as part of his upcoming “I Don’t Know” tour this year.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the Volvo Car Stadium in Charleston on Thursday, May 11. It will be the tour’s only show in the Carolinas.

The “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer has other shows planned in West Palm Beach, Fla.; Bristow, Va.; and Chicago. Visit his website for more details.