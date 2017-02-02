High Point middle school student achieves Eagle Scout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- 14-year-old Andrew Eskew doesn't mind showing off his accomplishments. Just last year, he achieved Eagle Scout -- the highest rank in scouting and one usually reached by high school juniors and seniors.

"I was just pushed because both my brothers are Eagle Scouts and there's kind of a competition to see who's the fastest and that just motivated me to get it done early," Eskew said.

His project was simple: clean, sort and expand his church's food pantry.

He collected hundreds of pounds of food to go in backpacks, which are sent home with local elementary school students whose families are in need.

For years, Eskew's father has been scouting and helping him develop as a person and grow as a leader.

"It creates a well-rounded individual, so from that standpoint, we've encouraged our children to be involved in many activities outside of the classroom -- sports and scouts and church and just give back to their community," his father said.

Eskew, an eighth-grade student at Ferndale Middle School, enjoys reading and giving back to others.

"It's important to help, help other people who are younger than you learn and help the people who are older," he said. "Help them cause they have given you a lot of knowledge."

