Former President George H.W., Barbara Bush to do coin toss at Super Bowl

HOUSTON — Several days after their release from the hospital, Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush have agreed to perform the honorary coin toss at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The couple’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, confirmed the coin toss on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Pres/Mrs @GeorgeHWBush are honored by @NFL Commissioner Goddell's kind invite to flip the coin b4 #SuperBowl, and are looking forward to it. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) February 1, 2017

“The Bushes didn’t hesitate for one second in accepting it,” Jim McGrath told the Houston Chronicle. “They couldn’t be prouder of their hometown and the Texans organization.”

The former president was released from the Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday after a two-week battle with pneumonia. Barbara was also admitted to the hospital but was discharged after a couple days.

The couple did not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration due to their illness.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Texan’s NRG Stadium.