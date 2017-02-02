× Firefighters rescue dog who got his head stuck in wheel

BUTTE, Mont. — Thanks to “a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking and some powerful skin-pulling,” firefighters in Montana were able to free a dog whose head became stuck in a tire wheel.

On Monday, fire officials received a call from a local veterinary hospital who asked for extrication equipment to free the puppy’s head, the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

They learned that Blaze’s owner left him outside for several hours and when the owner came home, the dog’s head was stuck in the wheel. When the owner didn’t know what to do, he took the pup to the vet who in turn called the fire department.

“With a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking, and some powerful skin-pulling, Blaze’s head was quickly and successfully extricated from the tire wheel without the use of tools but with Firefighter Zach Osborne’s brute strength,” the post read.

Blaze had minor neck swelling but remained “calm, cool and collected throughout the ordeal.”

Fire officials hope the ordeal was a “valuable lesson” for the dog.