× Coach K to return for Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will return Saturday for the Blue Devils’ game against Pittsburgh at home, according to ESPN.

Duke University made the announcement on it its men’s basketball Twitter page on Thursday.

The Duke Blue Devils are 17-5 this season and face the Pittsburgh Panthers, 12-10, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Coach K took a leave of absence earlier this year due to back issues following the team’s game against Georgia Tech.

“His back has been bothering him way worse than he’s let on,” one source told ESPN. “The plan is for him to be back at some point this year.”

Last week, Krzyzewski banned his players from their locker room and did not allow them to wear Duke apparel following their 84-82 home loss to North Carolina State University.