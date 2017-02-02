Asheboro police seize dozens of counterfeit credit cards; 2 arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Asheboro police have seized dozens of counterfeit credit cards.

Asheboro police are trying to figure out how two people, and maybe more, were able to get the information to make the fake cards.

Mark Green and Shelly Taylor were arrested on Tuesday. Investigators say the two had more than 100 fake credit cards at a home on Stowe Avenue.

“The suspect was at a little breakfast nook right inside the door, trying to scoop a pile of credit cards off of the bar," Det. Michael Fulk said.

Investigators say the pair had been making fake credit cards for months. They aren't sure how much the suspects stole or were able to spend.

Fulk says the suspects encoded their victims' information onto credit cards to make purchases and local businesses.

There are lots of ways thieves can get your card information, like by stealing mail or through a skimmer. The risk of identity theft from a credit or debit card comes from its magnetic strip. If you swipe it through a skimmer, also called a "reader-writer," criminals can get access to your information.

Criminals can also buy equipment that intercepts your information through a wireless card reader, like the ones commonly used at gas stations and restaurants.

“Anyone with a device that could capture that information that can get into the net can get the information," Fulk said.

You can avoid swiping the magnetic strip by using cash or chip readers, but that's not fool proof.

“The problem is our businesses don’t have the chip readers, not all of them," Fulk said.

Police are still trying to track down the victims whose stolen identities were used on all of these cards.

Police say Green and Taylor are likely part of a larger group of organized criminals, stretching from Charlotte to Raleigh and out of the state.

They expect to make more arrests and say Green and Taylor will face upgraded charges.