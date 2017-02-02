× 36-year-old man stabbed to death in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was stabbed to death in High Point late Wednesday night.

Police responded to 1908 Franklin Ave. at 11:45 p.m. in reference to an assault, according to a press release. Upon arrival, Donte Gilmore was found dead inside the home. He suffered multiple stab wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.