3 Texas teens buy food, clothes for homeless man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Texas teens’ kindness towards a homeless man is going viral.

Joshua Mechell, Ryan Cook and Alberto Montiel met Eddie at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant in Corpus Christi.

In a Facebook post published on Friday, Cook said they saw the man struggling to buy a meal and wanted to help.

“He had a worn bible on the table with a picture of Jesus and some change he was counting,” Cook posted. “The staff said he came in all the time but didn’t bother anyone or ask for handouts except when he is looking for water for his dog.”

Montiel told KRIS-TV that any money he gets, he first gives to his dog, Socks.

So that’s when the trio decided to do something special.

They bought him Chick-fil-A gift cards, a jacket, beanie, shirts and a first aid kit. Dick’s Sporting Goods also donated $20 and several other items.

“His reaction was basically priceless. Once we gave him that jacket he had a big ole smile on his face and it was just probably one of the greatest feeling I’ve had in the world,” Cook said. “Not only for myself but just to know that we did something great for somebody else.”

According to Inside Edition, the trio is in contact with Eddie and plan to get him a hotel room and a nice meal for Super Bowl Sunday.

The has more than 10 million views.