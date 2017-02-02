1 shot, injured in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and injured in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to a press release.
At 9:59 p.m., police responded to the area of Yanceyville Street and Cone Boulevard in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from a single wound.
Police say the victim was unclear about the location and details surrounding the incident.
The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
36.072635 -79.791975