1 shot, injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and injured in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to a press release.

At 9:59 p.m., police responded to the area of Yanceyville Street and Cone Boulevard in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from a single wound.

Police say the victim was unclear about the location and details surrounding the incident.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.