Woolworth sit-in anniversary honored at A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On Feb. 1, 1960, four freshman students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University took a stand against segregation.

Fifty-seven years ago, Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil, Ezell Blair Jr. (Jibreel Khazan) and David Richmond walked inside of the Greensboro Woolworth Store and sat at the whites only lunch counter. They were denied service because they were African-American, but the men stayed seated at the counter until the store closed.

The group would go on to be known as the Greensboro Four or the A&T Four. The Feb. 1 sit-in would lead to months of larger sit-ins at the Woolworth's counter until the business stopped their segregation policy.

The start of the Woolworth sit-ins is celebrated every year on the A&T campus. This year, Greensboro Four member McNeil, along with the sons of two other Greensboro Four members -- Franklin McCain Jr. and David Richmond Jr. -- appeared at the anniversary events. The campus hosted several activities including a breakfast, community walk and panel discussion.

McNeil spoke to students, ranging from middle school to college, about the importance of getting involved in politics and peaceful protests.

"If we’d used violence in the sit-ins, I don’t think we would have ever achieved our objective of getting those laws reversed and removed," McNeil said. "In my case, I was tired of being a second-class citizen, Jim Crow signs every place... and we needed to stand up and say we’re not taking it anymore."

McNeil and the panel said discrimination is still a problem in 2017. They pointed to House Bill 2, voter gerrymandering and critics who want to do away with affirmative action as examples.

McCain Jr. encouraged younger people to use social media to mobilize anti-discrimination messages.

"Concentrate less on being turned up and maybe concrete more on sitting up," McCain Jr. said. "You can get the word to millions of people in less than 10 seconds."