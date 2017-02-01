× Woman calls police to report her drug dealer’s ‘outrageous’ marijuana price hike

NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — Well, this might be a first.

A woman called police in Australia to request they investigate an “outrageous” price hike in marijuana in her community.

According to a Facebook post by the Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the woman was offended when her drug dealer asked for more money than usual for her purchase.

When officers asked for more details, the woman hung up.

“If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we’d love to help,” the post concluded.

The viral post has more than 49,000 likes, 14,000 shares and 11,000 comments.